India on Friday reported yet another record surge in coronavirus infections after 1,31,968 new cases were reported in 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s overall count of infection rose to 1,30,60,542 since March 2020. Deaths rose by 780, driving the toll in the country to 1,67,642 since March last year. The active caseload stood at 9,79,608.

The cumulative vaccines given in the country rose to 9,43,34,262, with 36,91,511 of these administered on Thursday. As many as 180 people have died in India till March 29, after being vaccinated against coronavirus, The Hindu reported on Thursday, quoting data from the official body tracking adverse events following immunisation.

India has been witnessing a massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic since February. The central government has so far deciding against imposing a nationwide lockdown to contain the latest surge but has asked states to decide on imposing local restrictions.

Meanwhile, India gifted over 1,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh on Thursday, even as the states continue to complain against shortages to meet domestic needs, the Hindustan Times reported. Indian Army chief General MM Naravane handed over the doses to his Bangladeshi counterpart General Aziz Ahmed.

State updates

As many as 37 doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reported. Five of them were hospitalised, while the remaining 32 doctors are in home isolation, an unidentified official from the hospital told the channel. The Karnataka government announced it will conduct spot tests for coronavirus at crowded places, The News Minute reported. Health Minister K Sudhakar urged people of the state to cooperate with the civic authorities and get themselves tested. “I say this because I have received reports of people fighting with the personnel saying they won’t get tested,” he added. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, to check the spread of the soaring coronavirus cases, the Hindustan Times reported. The other districts are Udhampur, Kathua, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara. The Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have ruled out the possibility of delaying board examinations, saying the authorities have made adequate safety arrangements for students, The News Minute reported. This came after over after one lakh students of Class 10 and Class 12 signed petitions, urging the government to either cancel board exams, scheduled to be held in May, or conduct them in online mode, amid a surge in cases. Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, trains at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus were seen packed with migrant workers who said they want to return to their hometowns before another lockdown is imposed in the country, reported ANI. Similar scenes were reported from Delhi, where migrant workers are planning a temporary departure from the city till the situation gets better, reported The Indian Express. Long queues were seen outside pharmacies in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city as people rushed to stock up on antiviral drug Remdesivir that has been recommended in the fight against the coronavirus, NDTV reported.

Global scenario