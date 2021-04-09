The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip died on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace tweeted. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Buckingham Palace added that it will make further announcements in due course. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the palace said.

Prince Philip was married to the Queen for 73 years, from 1947, making him the longest-serving royal consort in British history, reported BBC,

In February, Prince Philip was admitted to London’s King Edward VII’s hospital. He later underwent a heart surgery at another hospital. Prince Philip returned the Windsor Castle after a month.

Prince Philip was involved with several charities. In 2017, the palace had announced that Prince Philip would retire from royal duties.

Several leaders in the United Kingdom have offered their condolences to the royal family. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “He [Prince Philip] helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” BBC reported. “From that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post-War era. Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also “saddened” by the duke’s death. “I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family,” she tweeted.