Around 20 candidates of the Opposition alliance in Assam were shifted to a hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city on Friday amid fears that the Bharatiya Janata Party would buy their loyalties, PTI reported.

Congress and its prime ally, the All India United Democratic Front, contested the Assembly elections in Assam together. The “mohajut” – as the alliance is called – also includes Jimochayan (Deori) People’s Party, Adivasi National Party, Anchalik Gana Morcha, Bodoland People’s Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and three Left parties.

The candidates of the alliance were brought to Jaipur by air and taken to a hotel on the Delhi highway on the outskirts of Jaipur. Most of those who were shifted are reportedly candidates of Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front.

“Around 20 candidates have been shifted to Jaipur from Assam today,” said Mahesh Joshi, Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also confirmed the developments, NDTV reported. “It’s now a trend since the BJP tries to break the Congress after losing elections,” he said. “So they [allies] want to take guard.”

Mohammed Aminul Islam, the All India United Democratic Front’s organising secretary, said that there was a likelihood that the saffron party might indulge in “dirty tricks” to influence the candidates, according to the Hindustan Times. “After the hectic poll campaign, our candidates wanted to undertake a pilgrimage to Ajmer Sharif Dargah,” he claimed. “Hence, that was also a reason for the trip.”

The three-phase polls in Assam concluded on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.