Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for coronavirus, the organisation said in a tweet on Friday. Bhagwat was showing common symptoms of the infection and was admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur, the RSS said.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के परमपूजनीय सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहनजी भागवत आज दोपहर कोरोना पॉज़ीटिव हुये है। अभी उन्हें कोरोना के सामान्य लक्षण हैं तथा वे सामान्य जाँच और सावधानी के नाते नागपुर के किंग्ज़वे अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए हैं। — RSS (@RSSorg) April 9, 2021

Nagpur is one of the worst-hit districts by coronavirus and has been reporting the highest number of cases in Maharashtra, besides Pune district and Mumbai. On Friday, Nagpur reported 6,489 cases and 64 deaths, according to official data.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in cases in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar have said that a full lockdown might be implemented if the cases continue to rise.

On Saturday, India reported 1,45,384 new infections in the last 24 hours as the country’s overall count of infections rose to 1,32,05,926 since the pandemic broke out last March. The toll went up to 1,68,436, with 794 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. At 10,46,631, the number of active cases in the country hit its highest level since the outbreak of coronavirus.