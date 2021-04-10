Delhi on Saturday recorded 7,897 new coronavirus cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the government. The overall tally rose to 7,14,423 and the toll increased to 11,235 since the pandemic broke out last March.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested, jumped to 10.21%. This was the first time it went above 10% this year.

A total of 77,374 tests, including 43,473 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests and 33,901 rapid antigen tests, were conducted on Friday, the bulletin said. So far, over 6.74 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the city.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 15,266 from 13,188 on Friday, while the number of containment zones mounted to 5,236 on Saturday from 4,768 a day before, the bulletin added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said authorities have vaccines left for seven to 10 days. The chief minister ruled out the possibility of a lockdown, but said that new restrictions will be imposed soon.

On Friday, 8,521 cases and 39 deaths were recorded. This was the first time that over 8,000 cases had been recorded in a day this year amid a massive surge in last few weeks.