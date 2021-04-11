The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested Assistant Inspector Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, in connection with the investigation into the bomb scare case related to industrialist Mukesh Ambani, PTI reported.

The charges against him were not immediately known but an unidentified police official told PTI that Kazi was called in for questioning by the central agency on Sunday and later placed under arrest. Hours later, a court in Mumbai sent him to NIA custody till April 16, according to ANI.

The case relates to the 20 gelatin sticks, which were recovered from a black Scorpio, found less than two kilometres from Ambani’s multi-storey home Antilia, on February 25. A few days later on March 5, Mansukh Hiran, the reported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbai.

On March 13, the NIA, after taking over the case from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, arrested Vaze for his alleged links with Hiran. The investigation agency now suspects that Kazi assisted Vaze in obtaining fake number plates that were used for the SUV found outside Ambani’s residence, according to PTI.

The central agency is reportedly also in possession of some CCTV footage, which shows Kazi entering a number plates shop in Vikhroli area in Mumbai, and having a conversation with the outlet’s owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer from the shop, reported PTI.