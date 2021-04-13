Activist and actor Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 related complications, PTI reported. He was 62 years old.

Sathidar was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Nagpur. A hospital official said that the activist was admitted to the medical facility last week. He died at 3.42 am on Tuesday following a coronavirus-induced pneumonia with respiratory failure.

Chaitanya Tamhane, the director of Court, said that Sathidar was put on ventilator support. “It is an extremely unfortunate news,” Tamhane told PTI. “It is yet to sink in. He was not only an actor, activist and a poet but also one of the nicest human beings I have met.”

Sathidar was an active participant in the Ambedkarite movement in Maharashtra and held the post of convenor of the Indian People’s Theatre Association.

In the 2015 Marathi legal drama Court, Sathidar played the role of Narayan Kamble, a poet-activist who was accused of abetting the suicide of a manual scavenger through one of his folk songs.

Many activists and Sathidar’s colleagues paid their tributes and expressed their condolences on Tuesday.

#ViraSathidar, the activist poet in #ChaitanyaTamhane’s #Court (he was a poet and activist in real life as well) has died due to Covid. In his honor we should all watch #Court again. pic.twitter.com/whM9RQgrbI — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) April 13, 2021

Shocked to learn that we lost Vira Sathidar, revolutionary street theatre activist, singer, writer, poet, actor, to Covid-19. This is a huge loss. Many of you may know him from his performance as lead actor in "Court" (2015). https://t.co/fuuTFdaZBq — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 13, 2021

We just lost Veteran actor,Great Activist Vira Sathidar.He died at Nagpur AIIMS today morning due to Covid-19.

Times are uncertain,Mask up.

Rest in Peace Vira.

We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/Qw6cNvtoEb — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) April 13, 2021