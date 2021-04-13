Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to cancel board exams citing yet another record rise in coronavirus cases in the Capital. The chief minister said he had received a report that the city has recorded 13,500 new infections in 24 hours.

“Conducting board exams can lead to large-scale spread of coronavirus, alternative methods of assessment can be explored,” Kejriwal said during a video address. “Students can be promoted on basis of either online exams or internal assessment.”

Corona cases are increasing rapidly. As per the report available with me, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. During the peak in November, 8500 cases were reported, compared to that we are already reporting 13,500 cases: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RKNm2ksnck — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

On Tuesday, India recorded 1,61,736 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the country’s overall tally of infections since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 to 1,36,89,453. The toll rose to 1,71,058 with 879 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has 12.64 lakh active cases as of Tuesday.

On Monday, Kejriwal had called a review meeting amid the surge in coronavirus cases. After the meeting, his office announced that 14 private hospitals and four government facilities would be completely dedicated to coronavirus treatment.