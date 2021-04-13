The Goa Forward Party on Tuesday walked out of the National Democratic Alliance, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of bringing “anti-Goan policies” in the state.

“There is no doubt that our relationship with the NDA ended in July 2019, with no room for reconsideration,” Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai said in a letter addressed to NDA chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “So, consistent with our democratic commitments and the will of the people of Goa, we announce the termination of our participation in the NDA.”

Sardesai, who had served as a minister in former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s Cabinet, announced the decision after an executive committee of the party passed a resolution on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express. The announcement also came after the Goa Forward Party and the Congress formed an alliance to contest the Margao Municipal Council polls, ahead of the civic body elections in five municipalities in the state.

The Goa Forward Party’s decision will, however, not affect the stability of the state government since the Vijai Sardesai-led party is not a ruling constituent, according to NDTV. It has three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

In the letter, Sardesai criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, alleging that his elevation to the top post ushered in a period of rampant corruption and dishonesty. “The unprecedented incompetence and lack of basic skills of governance [of Pramod Sawant], along with immaturity and apathy, have completely wreaked havoc with the everyday lives of hardworking Goans, and continues to threaten Goa’s unique way of life, heritage, environment and livelihood,” the letter said.

The Goa Forward Party chief said the youth of the state are anxious and anguished because of a high rate of unemployment in the state. He said that the situation was aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and alleged that the BJP government did not show any intent to support the residents of the state.

“Moreover, during the pandemic, the nation saw how little the BJP government in Goa cared and how incompetent it is in tackling the rising [Covid-19] cases, consistently flouting all norms and protocols under the illusion of ‘generating income’,” the letter said. “In just two years, the NDA has miserably failed the people of Goa, under the leadership of the BJP.”

Sardesai said that in the last two years, the Bhagwan Mahavir Sanctuary and Mollem National Park was sold to industrialists in order to make Goa a “coal hub”. He claimed that the chief minister also did not take any action to prevent the diversion of water from river Mhadei.

Sardesai said that he will oppose the saffron party in the state Assembly, thwarting the “party’s ambition to destroy Goa and Goans”. “Thus the time has for Goa to move forward into a new era; an era of renewed hope and expectation determined by the aspiration of the people,” he added.