The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered repolling at a voting booth in Chennai’s Velachery Assembly constituency on April 17, The Hindu reported.

After voting for the first phase of Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu on April 6, three employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation were caught carrying a voter verifiable paper audit trail machine and two electronic voting machines on two-wheelers, according to News18.

Workers of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alleged that the men were trying to tamper with the machines and were caught by food delivery executives, India Today reported.

Polling officials found that 15 votes had been recorded on one of the machines, and submitted a report about their findings to the Election Commission. After looking at the report, the commission ordered repolling at booth number 92 of the Assembly constituency.

“On the basis of report of Returning Officer, Observers and taking all material circumstances into account, the commission hereby declares under Section 58 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Acr, 1951 that the poll taken on 6th April at polling No 92 of 26 Velachery Assembly constituency to be void,” the poll panel said, according to News18.

Election Commission of India Secretary Malay Mallick said adequate security arrangements will be made at the booth to ensure that the voting takes place in a free and peaceful manner, The Times of India reported.

Tamil Nadu had recorded a 72.78% voter turnout in the Assembly elections held on April 6.