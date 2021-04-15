The Centre on Thursday said the Drug Controller General of India will decide on applications seeking approval for restricted emergency use of foreign produced coronavirus vaccines within three working days from the date of submission, reported Mint. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has issued detailed guidelines specifying regulatory pathway for approval of foreign approved Covid-19 vaccines after the Centre decided to fast-track emergency approvals for all coronavirus jabs that have been given a similar nod by the WHO or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.
India reported 2,00,739 new coronavirus cases in a day on Thursday. This is the highest ever rise in infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.The country now has 1,40,74,564 total cases. With 1,038 deaths, the toll has risen to 1,73,123. As many as 1,24,29,564 people have recovered from the infection.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew in the city to break the transmission chain of Covid-19. This will be in effect from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. The Aam Aadmi Party chief urged people not to panic and said entertainment activities over the weekend need to be avoided.
The Karnataka government has asked devotees returning from the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city to isolate themselves and get tested for the coronavirus. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar urged pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after they test negative for the virus. The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services KV Thrilok Chandra said the devotees must get the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended night curfew timings in capital Lucknow, Noida and several other cities that have been recording a surge in Covid-19 cases. Apart from Lucknow and Noida, the state government had last week enforced night curfew in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10 pm to 5 am. Now, the curfew will last from 8 pm to 7 am.
The Haryana government on Thursday cancelled the Class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the state board of school education and decided to postpone the exams of Class 12 amid the coronavirus crisis, reported News18.
TheDelhi High Court on Thursday permitted 50 people to offer prayers at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque five times a day during Ramzan, subject to coronavirus-related safety guidelines. The building has been locked since March 31 last year, when it was vacated following a congregation by religious group Tablighi Jamaat in the initial days of the pandemic.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the coronavirus pandemic a natural calamity so that the State Disaster Response Fund can be used to provide benefits to those affected.
The double mutant type of the coronavirus detected in India can be considered a “variant of concern”, the country’s Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan told the Hindustan Times in an interview on Wednesday. “It’s reasonable to say that the variant is of concern because it has been found in a significant number of people,” VijayRaghavan said. He also said that the physiological effect of the mutation was of significance, adding that Indian scientists were carrying out further tests to determine its exact biological consequences.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.80 crore people and killed 29,71,181 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.81 crore people have recovered from the infection.