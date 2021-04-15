A look at the headlines right now:

Club remaining four phases amid rise in coronavirus cases, Mamata Banerjee tells EC: TMC leader Mahua Moitra said the EC’s decision to conduct the election in eight phases was ‘criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter’. Delhi announces weekend curfew. Here is a list of what is not allowed: Meanwhile, UP extended night curfew hours in Noida, Lucknow, postponed board exams. EC bars Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours for his remarks on Sitalkuchi firing: The state BJP chief has been banned from campaigning from 7 pm on Thursday till 7 pm on April 16. SC orders CBI probe into wrongful arrest of former scientist Nambi Narayanan: The court directed that a report filed by a three-member committee chaired by former Supreme Court judge, Justice DK Jain, be forwarded to the CBI. Fifty devotees may offer prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, rules Delhi HC: The High Court said that since other religious places were open, the mosque could not remain shut. NEET postgraduate exam postponed amid rise in Covid cases: The exam was scheduled for Sunday and nearly 1.7 lakh aspirants were going to appear for it. Over 170 world leaders, India urge US to back vaccine rights waiver: India and South Africa had in October moved the proposal to suspend intellectual property right rules of vaccines at the World Trade Organization. Wholesale inflation rose to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March: The fuel and power segment witnessed a sharp rise of 10.25% in March. Umar Khalid granted bail in Khajuri Khas case: However, he will remain in prison due to the charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to the Delhi violence. Karnataka asks devotees coming from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to isolate themselves, get tested for Covid: Basic Covid-19 related protocols such as wearing masks, thermal screening, and checking negative test reports have been ignored at the gathering.