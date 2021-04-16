Former Central Bureau of Investigation director Ranjit Sinha died on Friday in New Delhi, PTI reported. He was 68.

Unidentified officials told PTI that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday night.

More details are awaited.

Sinha was a retired officer of the 1974 batch of the Indian Police Service. He had headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force and the Railway Protection Force before his appointment as the Central Bureau of Investigation chief in 2012.