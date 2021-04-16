At least eight people were killed and several injured in a shooting at a FedEx warehouse in United States’ Indianapolis city on Thursday, reported The New York Times, citing the police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook told reporters on Friday morning that multiple residents sustained gunshot wounds due to the shooting. Cook said that the shooter, not included in the toll, is believed to have died by suicide, reported AFP.

The police officer said that the injured were admitted to various hospitals in the area. She said that the detectives were still questioning those present in the area when the shooting took place.

Cook added that the police were working to identify the shooter and no law officers were injured in the incident.

Earlier Cook had told the relatives of FedEx employees to gather at a local Holiday Inn. They were unable to contact their families as FedEx does not allow the use of phones in its warehouses.

Several mass shootings have happened in the US in past few weeks. On March 31, four people, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot dead in southern California. A week earlier, 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting incident in Colorado. On March 16, eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in shootings at spas in Georgia.