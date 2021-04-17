Tamil actor Vivekh died at a Chennai hospital early on Saturday, reported The Indian Express. He was 59.

Vivekh was admitted to the intensive care unit of the SIMS hospital in Chennai after he suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. He was on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO support.

The hospital said the actor was brought there in an unconscious state. “He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists,” it added. “Later he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty.”

The actor was administered his first dose of Covaxin vaccine on Thursday, sparking speculation about whether he had suffered from an adverse reaction of the vaccine. However, the hospital dismissed the claim, saying his condition was a separate cardiac event. “This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock,” the SIMS hospital said. “It may not be due to Covid-19 vaccination.”

The 59-year-old actor opted to get his vaccination from a public hospital in Tamil Nadu, in a bid to encourage others to get themselves inoculated against Covid-19. “The government hospitals provide healthcare services to the majority of poor people,” he had said on Thursday. “Many have doubts about vaccination and its side effects. There are also several rumours doing the rounds. I want to put an end to all the rumours. I want to show people that there is no danger in getting vaccinated.”

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, who met the medical team attending Vivekh on Friday, too said there was no connection between the actor’s health and the vaccine. “Usually, a vaccine reaction occurs within 15 to 30 minutes,” Radhakrishnan said, according to PTI. “Such is not his case.”

The health official added that six other people had taken the shots along with Vivekh. “Nearly 23,000 people have been administered the Covaxin at the hospital here and 5.68 lakh throughout Tamil Nadu, so far,” he said. “There has been no adverse reaction anywhere.”

Vivekh, who was known for his comedic roles in Tamil cinema, was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was a remake of the Bollywood film, Vicky Donor. He was also part of director Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Tributes pour in

Celebrities took to social media to pay their tribute.

Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek . So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my https://t.co/I0HXr6yYPc heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 17, 2021

#Vivek Sir

Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more

Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured

Deep condolences to the family — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) April 17, 2021