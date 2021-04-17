Covid-19: Maharashtra relaxes norm on mandatory fortnightly testing of house helps, delivery persons
PM Modi has urged to keep the Kumbh Mela a ‘symbolic event’.
The Maharashtra government has decided to relax the rule for mandatory fortnightly RT-PCR tests of household helps, hotel and restaurant staffers, industrial workers and e-commerce delivery persons.
Earlier on Saturday, India reported 2,34,692 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim milestone of a highest single-day rise in infections, government data showed. The tally of cases has now gone up to 1,45,26,609, since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The toll rose to 1,75,649, with 1,341 more fatalities since Friday. The number of active cases stood at 16,79,740.
Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged to keep the Kumbh Mela a “symbolic event”. He made the request to Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhada, one of the 13 religious clans participating in the event.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.96 crore people and killed 29,97,062 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.95 crore people have recovered from the infection.
11.22 am: Maharashtra government decides to relax fortnightly RT-PCR tests it had mandated for household helps, hotel and restaurant staffers, industrial workers and e-commerce delivery persons, The Times of India reports. The decision has been taken to ease the strain on laboratories.
11.16 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Modi requesting to make vaccines available in the open market outside government supply chain, reports ANI.
11.14 am: Union home ministry deputes 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from Central Armed Police Forces at Defence Research and Development Organisation’s 900-bed Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, reports ANI.
11.12 am: Photos of police picketing on the first day of weekend lockdown in Delhi, announced earlier this week:
11.10 am: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweets saying he has tested positive for coronavirus.
11.08 am: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra tests positive for coronavirus, reports NDTV.
11.06 am: Multiple Union ministries, including the home ministry, issue orders restricting attendance in their respective departments, reports The Indian Express.
11.03 am: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo says the state government is making efforts to add more Intensive Care Unit beds and oxygen-equipped beds, reports PTI.
10.56 am: The Railways has formulated a policy for the transportation of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers, following Maharashtra’s request on the matter, reports PTI. The cryogenic tankers will be transported as a paid for roll-on-roll service to various destinations across states.
10.52 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting at 1 pm on Saturday to review the coronavirus situation in the national Capital, his office says in a tweet.
9.44 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges to keep Kumbh Mela a “symbolic event” after speaking to Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhada.
9.41 am: India reports 2,34,692 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally up to 1,45,26,609, government data showed. The toll rose to 1,75,649, with 1,341 more deaths
- India on Friday reported 2,17,353 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,42,91,917. The country is hit by a massive second wave of infections and this is the highest figure recorded so far since the pandemic began in January 2020. The country’s toll rose to 1,74,308 with 1,185 deaths, the highest since September 19.
- The Centre said it will double the production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine by May or June, and then will increase it nearly six to seven fold by August. This would mean the the production of vaccines will be increased from the current one crore doses per month in April, to about six to seven crore doses per month in August, the Ministry of Science and Technology said. “It’s expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September 2021,” it added.
- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of new Covid-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, reported Reuters.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the availability of medical oxygen in the country amid the surge in coronavirus cases. Officials at the meeting informed Modi about the steps being taken to import medical grade oxygen and also the production capacity in the country. The prime minister suggested increasing oxygen production as per the capacity of each manufacturing plant and also asked the officials to ensure unhindered movement of oxygen tankers. across the country.
- Uttar Pradesh announced a Sunday lockdown amid the surge in coronavirus cases. Essential services are exempted from the restrictions. Those who don’t wear a mask will be fined Rs 1,000.
- The Centre allowed Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Haffkine Biopharma Corporation to manufacture Covaxin. The decision was taken following Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s request to the Centre to allow the transfer of technology for the vaccine from Bharat Biotech to Haffkine.