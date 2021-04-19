The Union government on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years of age can be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the third phase of India’s inoculation programme. Only those over 45 and frontline workers were being vaccinated against the disease so far.

“In a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from 1st May has been taken,” a government release said. The decisions were taken during a meeting, chaired by the prime minister.

Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers may now supply 50% of their stock to the Centre and the remaining 50% to the states, the Centre said.

“Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to State Governments and in the open market (hereinafter referred to as other than Government of India channel),” the Centre said.

“The division of vaccine supply 50% to Government of India and 50% to other than Government of India channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country.”

More details awaited.