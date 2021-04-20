Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that the state government will test pilgrims returning from the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand and the farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture laws at the borders with Delhi for the coronavirus, reported PTI.

He also reiterated that the state was not imposing any lockdown. Vij, who is also the health minister, asked migrant labourers to not pay attention to “any propaganda” about the lockdown. He said that they should continue to work like before.

Talking to reporters, the home minister assured the citizens that there was no shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines and said that they will treat everyone coming to the state. “As against our present requirement of 60 metric tonnes, we have 270 MT of oxygen available,” Vij said.

He also said the drug and police departments will ensure that there was no black marketing or scarcity of medical oxygen at hospitals.

The home minister blamed the migration of patients from New Delhi for the surge in Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Region, reported The Times of India. On Monday, Haryana registered 6,842 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 3,63,813 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With 33 deaths, the toll climbed to 3,448.

Vij also announced that elective surgeries in all hospitals will be stopped from Tuesday. “We need more doctors at this juncture as many of them will be visiting Covid-19 patients, who are being treated in home isolation,” Vij said.

He said the state-level monitoring committee reviewed the situation prevailing in Haryana with regards to the availability of beds, oxygen supply and medicine availability. Vij said that around 30,000 patients of the total active cases were being treated in home isolation. “In every two days, our doctors will examine them and give them kits, necessary medicines and oximeters,” he added.

The home minister said that all private facilities have been directed that any patient reporting virus-like symptoms should be tested for the coronavirus. He also announced a ban on large gathering, saying that only 50 people will be allowed for an indoor event and 200 for outdoor programmes. Guidelines will have to be strictly followed for all religious, political or social gatherings, he said.