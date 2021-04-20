The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that Covid-19 patients in the Capital were not getting sufficient oxygen and asked the Centre if supplies can be redirected from industries to tackle the severe shortage in the city, reported PTI. The court made the suggestion as it resumed a hearing from Monday on the Covid-19 situation in the Capital.

“Industries can wait,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said. “Patients cannot. Human lives are at stake.”

The Delhi High Court bench also asked the Centre why it had not banned the oxygen supply to critical industries immediately since there was a shortage. “You [Centre] mentioned that steel plants produce a lot of oxygen, so are you getting oxygen from them?” Justice Sanghi asked, according to Live Law. “I think the steel and petroleum industries are the real guzzlers – which is why they are producing and consuming more oxygen – because if people keep dying the way they are dying, what is the point of producing more for the economy?”

The court also took note of reports that doctors at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital were being forced to reduce the use of oxygen for Covid-19 patients due to the scarcity in the city. “Which are these industries whose supplies of oxygen cannot be curtailed?” the court asked the Centre’s counsel. The Union government’s lawyer, Monika Arora, was also asked to take instructions on the steps to augment the oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients.

The court had on Monday directed oxygen firm Inox not to divert its supplies marked for Delhi to any other state. But the Delhi government informed the bench on Tuesday that not a single metric tonne of oxygen had reached the Capital. “We have been informed that there’ll be a law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, if it comes to Delhi,” the Delhi government’s lawyer said, reported Live Law.

The court then asked the oxygen firm to be made a party in the case and “let them say if they have disobeyed the [High Court] order”.

During the hearing on Monday, the High Court had asked the central and Delhi governments to file an affidavit disclosing details on beds in the Capital. The governments were asked to submit the data by Tuesday. However, on Tuesday, the bench extended the time till Wednesday to file the affidavit and said the court will monitor the case on a daily basis.

Oxygen supply shortage

The Centre on Sunday announced that supply of oxygen for industrial purposes will be prohibited from April 22 in order to divert the stock for medical use.

Nine industries – including pharmaceutical, nuclear energy facilities, food and water purification and oxygen cylinder manufacturers – were exempted on the prohibition on industrial use of oxygen.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday alleged that the Centre had redirected the city’s oxygen quota to other states.

The national Capital went under a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday due the massive surge in Covid-19 cases. Kejriwal had said that the time would be utilised to make arrangements for oxygen, medicines and hospital beds.

The Capital registered 23,686 new coronavirus cases on Monday evening, taking its total count of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 8,77,146. The Capital’s toll rose to 12,361 as 240 more deaths were recorded in the last day.