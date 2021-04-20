Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday quarantined himself after his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported. Sunita Kejriwal is under home isolation, a government official said.

In June last year, Arvind Kejriwal had got himself tested for the coronavirus after he developed a sore throat and fever. His test results, however, had come back negative, according to India Today.

दिल्ली में आज से लॉकडाउन शुरू हो चुका है। ये फ़ैसला आपके स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा के मद्देनज़र लिया गया है। कृपया इसमें सरकार का सहयोग करें, अपने घर पर ही रहें, संक्रमण से बचकर रहें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal advised residents of Delhi to stay indoors as a six-day-long lockdown began in the national Capital. “This [lockdown] decision has been taken in view of your health and safety,” he tweeted. “Please cooperate with the government in this, stay at your home, avoid infection.”

The chief minister had said that the lockdown was being imposed in order to make arrangements for oxygen, medicines and hospital beds.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday registered 23,686 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the national Capital since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 to 8,77,146. The positivity rate stood at 26.12%. The toll climbed by 240 to 12,361. There are 76,887 active cases and 7,87,898 patients have recovered from the infection.