The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew and night curfew across the state to contain the surge in coronavirus cases, PTI reported. The new restrictions, which also includes curbs on businesses, will be in place till May 4.

The night curfew will be imposed between 9 pm to 6 am starting Wednesday, while the weekend curfew will be in effect between 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar told reporters that the restrictions were recommended by the state’s Technical Advisory Committee on coronavirus. “This is the mid way instead of complete lockdown,” Kumar said, urging residents to stay indoors.

The restrictions were announced as the state on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day increase of 21,794 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. Karnataka has had 11.98 lakh total infections so far and the toll stood at 13,646.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, attended a virtual all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubahai Vala.

Here are the other guidelines: