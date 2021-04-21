Twenty-two coronavirus patients died on Wednesday after oxygen leaked from a tanker outside a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, NDTV reported.

The incident took place at Zakir Hussain Hospital and led to oxygen supply being stopped for around 30 minutes. The hospital was run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to treat Covid-19 patients, according to PTI. All the patients were on ventilators and required constant oxygen supply.

“As per current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen,” district collector Suraj Mandhare told NDTV.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said an investigation will be done to look into the matter. “The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane said. “We’re trying to get a detailed report. We’ve ordered an inquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared.”

Around 31 of 80 patients who needed oxygen have been shifted from the Zakir Hussain Hospital to other facilities.

Videos shared on social media showed the oxygen leakage covering the surrounding areas in white fumes. The incident came at a time when Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state due to the coronavirus pandemic, is struggling with oxygen shortages to treat patients.