7.48 am: Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice President Mukul Roy votes in North 24 Parganas.

7.33 am: Over 1 crore voters will decide the fate of 306 candidates in the sixth phase of elections on Thursday, PTI reports.

7.30 am: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Uttar Dinjanpur district, ANI reports.

7.26 am: Bongaon and Krishnanagar, two strongholds of the Matua community, are among the constituencies that will vote on Thursday, Hindustan Times reports.

Matua community is comprised of Hindu refugees from Bangladesh. There are nearly 1.5 crore voters of the Matua community in West Bengal, who wield impact in at least 30 Assembly seats.

7.21 am: Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice President Mukul Roy, Trinamool Congress ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya are among the leaders contesting elections in the sixth phase.

7.15 am: Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal elections begins. West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh casts his vote in North 24 Parganas.