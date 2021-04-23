Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Friday said he was retiring from the office with happiness and the satisfaction of having done his best. Bobde will be succeeded by Justice NV Ramana, who will be sworn in to the post on April 24. He will be the 48th person to hold the post and his term will end on August 26, 2022.

“I must say that last day has evoked mixed feelings which is difficult to describe,” said Bobde. “I have been a part of the ceremonial bench before but did not feel such mixed feelings which could enable me to say things clearly. I leave this court with happiness, goodwill with very fond memories of wonderful arguments, excellent presentation, good behaviour, commitment to the cause of justice from not only Bar but all connected with it.”

During his tenure as the chief justice, Bobde decided on many key cases including the historic Babri Masjid demolition verdict. It was under him that the entire judicial system moved to virtual mode as the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. Bobde said the transition to virtual hearings would not have been possible without the registry. He, however, added that there were many unsatisfactory things that need to ironed out.

“I leave with the satisfaction that I did my best,” said Bobde. “I hand over the baton to Justice NV Ramana who will I am sure will very ably lead the court.”

Justice Bobde completed his Bachelor of Arts and law courses from Nagpur University. He was enrolled as an advocate of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978. He practised law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. He was designated a senior advocate in 1998.

Bobde was elevated to the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000. In October 2012, he was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. He became a Supreme Court judge on April 12, 2013.