The Centre on Saturday asked states and Union Territories to review their hospital and clinical treatment infrastructure ahead of the third phase of vaccination against coronavirus. In the third phase, which starts May 1, all adults will be eligible for the inoculation.

In a meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Covid-19 empowered group Chairman RS Sharma, the Centre asked state governments to consider setting up field hospitals with help from government research agencies and the private sector, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

The Centre also asked states to register more Covid vaccination centres by engaging with private hospitals, hospitals of industrial establishments, and industry associations.

Sharma claimed that the CoWIN platform used by beneficiaries to register themselves for the vaccine was working flawlessly and advised states to monitor hospitals that have procured the shots and declared its stock and prices on the website. He said it was important to upload correct and timely data as any incorrect information would compromise the integrity of the entire system.

The Centre also asked to publicise the facility of “only online registration” for people in the age group of 18-45.

Apart from guidelines on the vaccination process, the states were also asked to set up centralised call centres for allocation of hospital beds and ensure that Intensive Care Units and oxygen supplies were available in adequate capacity. The setting up of in-hospital oxygen plants in large medical facilities was also discussed, the health ministry said.

The third phase of inoculation will begin on May 1 amid a massive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The second wave has seen infections surge to unprecedented levels and health infrastructure coming under stress resulting in shortage of oxygen, essential medicines and hospital beds in several parts of the country.