Coronavirus: India records over 3.52 lakh daily cases and 2,812 deaths for the first time
The US promised to send raw material needed to make Covishield vaccine in India.
India on Monday reported a record-breaking 3,52,991 new cases in a day, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,73,13,163. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the fifth consecutive day when the country has set such a grim global record. For the first time, 2,812 deaths were registered. The toll is now 1,95,123.
The United States on Monday promised to make available the raw material required to manufacture the Covishield vaccine. The US also offered to provide test kits, PPEs and other equipment that India may need to fight the second wave of the coronavirus, which is battering India. Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Germany, Pakistan, France and China have also offered help.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.6 crore people and killed over 31 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.46 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.15 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says all Indians should get the vaccine for free.
He says in Hindi on Twitter: “Enough of discussion. All residents of India should get the vaccine free, that’s all. Do not make India the victim of the BJP system!”
11.09 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Adityanath seeking expert medical care and humane treatment for journalist Siddique Kappan, who contracted the coronavirus last week. The Malayalam journalist has been in prison since October for trying to report on the Hathras gangrape case.
Read more here:
Journalist Siddique Kappan gets Covid, Kerala CM writes to Adityanath seeking humane treatment
11.07 am: The governments of Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Sunday said they will not be able to start vaccinating all adults from May 1 because the Centre had allegedly hijacked vaccine stocks from manufacturers, leaving very little for them.
Read more here:
Four Congress-ruled states say can’t begin vaccinating all from May 1 as Centre ‘hijacking stocks’
11.05 am: The Gujarat and Odisha governments announced on Sunday that they would provide vaccines free of cost for those above 18 from May 1, PTI reports.
The governments of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana have also made similar announcements.
10.57 am: The Madhya Pradesh police will form a task force to check the black-marketing of antiviral drug remedesivir, PTI reports.
10.55 am: Telangana recorded 6,551 new Covid cases and 43 deaths on Sunday, ANI reports.
10.53 am: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid tests positive for the coronavirus, PTI reports. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi violence cases.
10.50 am: Bangladesh closes its border with India for 14 days in view of the raging pandemic, the Dhaka Tribune reports. Travelling through the land borders will be suspended till 6 pm on May 9. But the movement of cargo will continue, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
10.48 am: In Tamil Nadu, an all-party meeting is underway to discuss if the state government should take over Vedanta’s plant in the state to produce oxygen as the country battles a terrible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Supreme Court last week suggested that the state take over the plant while hearing a plea by Vedanta seeking opening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin on the grounds that it would produce oxygen and give it free of cost to treat coronavirus patients. While the Centre has backed the plea, the Tamil Nadu government has opposed it.
10.47 am: As many as 318 oxygen concentrators are on their way to Delhi from the US, according to ANI.
On Sunday night, an Air India flight carrying 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from Singapore landed in Mumbai.
10.46 am: A special train carrying oxygen tankers from Bokaro in Jharkhand reaches Lucknow, ANI reports. Several states in India are facing an acute shortage of medical supply, including oxygen.
10.45 am: Here are some visuals of the lockdown in Delhi.
10.42 am: The Uttarakhand High Court will be closed till May 2 as the number of Covid cases rises, ANI reports. From May 3, hearings will take place via video conference.
10.40 am: As many as 27,93,21,177 samples have been tested for the coronavirus till Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of these 14,02,367 samples were tested on Sunday alone.
10.03 am: Microsoft chief Satya Nadella says his company will “continue to use its voice, resources and tech to aid relief efforts and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices” in India right now. Nadella says he is “heartbroken by the current situation” in India and adds that he is grateful that the US is assisting.
10 am: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says “Google and Googlers” are giving Rs 135 crore to GiveIndia, UNICEF, to help India during its worsening Covid crisis, ANI reports.
9.38 am: India reports 3,52,991 cases and 2,812 deaths in a day. With this, the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 rises to 1,73,13,163. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the fifth consecutive day when the country has set such a grim global record.
The number of deaths registered is also a new record. The toll is now 1,95,123. The number of active cases rises to 28,13,658.
8.52 am: A curfew has been imposed in Kotdwar and Swargashram parts of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand as coronavirus cases rise, ANI reports.
8.50 am: Canada also offers to help India through the crisis. “Our thoughts are with people of India as they face a devastating new wave of COVID19 pandemic,” Foreign Minister Marc Garneau says. “Canada stands ready to assist and has reached out to Indian authorities to determine how Canada can best support India in its time of need.”
8.45 am: Hours before Biden and Harris tweeted, the US National Security Advisor spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and promised to make available the raw material required to manufacture the Covishield vaccine.
“To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India,” National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.
“The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis,” the statement added. “The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.”
8.40 am: This is the first time the US’ top leadership has reacted to the situation in India despite international coverage of the crisis. It came merely hours after the United Kingdom, the European Union and Germany promised to help India tackle the second wave. Pakistan, France and China have also offered help.
8.30 am: United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday morning promised to help India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more here:
Coronavirus: US determined to help India fight pandemic, say Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
8.20 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.6 crore people and killed over 31 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.46 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India on Sunday reported a record-breaking 3,49,691 new cases in a day, taking the total number of infections to 1,69,60,172 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the fourth consecutive day when the country has set such a grim global record. For the first time, 2,767 deaths were registered. The toll is now 1,92,311.
- The Centre directed state governments to ensure that use of liquid oxygen was not allowed for any non-medical purpose as supplies were needed for Covid-19 patients amid a severe shortage in India.
- Over 500 Pressure Swing Adsorption medical oxygen generation plants will be set up in public health facilities across the country through the PM Cares Fund amid a severe shortage of supplies, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about coronavirus vaccines. India is set to begin the third phase of immunisation, covering all above 18 years, from May 1. The Union government said it was mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years to register themselves on the government’s Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app from April 28 for vaccination against the coronavirus, ANI reported. There will be no facility for walk-in registrations for beneficiaries in this age group.
- The Maharashtra and Rajasthan governments said they will vaccinate all their citizens over 18 years for free.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate cancellation of the diversion of 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen from manufacturing facilities in his state to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national Capital till 5 am on May 3. The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on Monday.
- Congress leader Pawan Khera sent a legal notice to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and social media platform Twitter for taking down his April 12 tweet on the surge of Covid-19 cases. The tweet had questioned the “complete silence” of the Union government in allowing the Kumbh Mela and election rallies to take place despite the worsening coronavirus situation in India.