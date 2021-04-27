The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions by political parties on May 2, when the results of Assembly elections will be announced, ANI reported.

The results for Assembly elections in the four states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be out on May 2. West Bengal will vote for the last of its eight rounds of polling on April 29.

The decision came amid criticism of the poll body for not doing enough to curb election rallies and other forms of campaign even as the second wave of coronavirus led to unprecedented levels of cases in the country.

The Madras High Court on Monday said that the Election Commission should be booked on charges of murder for allowing rallies to continue in poll-bound states amid the prevailing pandemic situation.