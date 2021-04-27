The employees, including doctors and security guards, of the Apollo Hospital in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area were allegedly attacked by relatives of a Covid-19 patient who died early on Tuesday, reported India Today. A video of the staff being attacked near the hospital gate has been widely shared on social media.

“About seven to eight hospital staff have been injured after being attacked by relatives of a Covid-19 patient at our hospital in Sarita Vihar,” a spokesperson of Apollo Hospital told The Hindu.

The hospital was also ransacked by the family of the woman in her 60s, who had breathing difficulties but was unable to get a bed at the Intensive Care Unit. The hospital authorities told India Today they had no ICU beds and that the patient died while they were making arrangements.

Total breakdown.



Delhi's Apollo hospital today. Relatives of a 62 year old covid patient went on a rampage. She needed an ICU bed but died. She was brought to Apollo last night but could not get admission in a ICU ward as there was none available.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi, told India Today that no complaint had been made yet by the hospital or the patient’s family members.