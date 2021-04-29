West Bengal elections: Voting for final phase begins
Voting for the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal elections began at 7 am on Wednesday. Thirty-five constituencies across the districts of Murshidabad, Malda, Kolkata and Birbhum go to the polls in this phase. More than 84 lakh electors are expected to exercise their franchise to elect from 285 candidates.
The results will be announced on May 2.
The voting is taking place under the cloud of the coronavirus crisis. On Wednesday, West Bengal recorded 17,207 new cases in 24 hours. This was its highest ever case count.
The main parties in the fray are the Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Left front comprising the Congress and the Community Party of India (Marxist). Some prominent faces fighting in this phase include state Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja, Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey and former India footballer Kalyan Chaubey. Five seats in Kolkata are also expected to see close fights.
Live updates
8.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to cast their franchise in line with Covid protocols.
8.30 am: The state’s Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey is another TMC leader who will be followed closely. Pandey is up against former India footballer and BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey and the CPI(M)’s Rupa Bagchi in Maniktala in Kolkata district, according to The Indian Express.
Some prominent faces fighting in this phase include state Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja, who is contesting against the BJP’s Sandipan Biswas in Shyampukur, The Indian Express reports.
8 am: Some initial glitches were reported in Birbhum district, according to ANI.
7.50 am: The Beleghata, Jorsanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Kashipur-Belgachia seats in Kolkata are expected to see close fights, according to The Indian Express.
7.45 am: On Monday, the Madras High Court also criticised the Election Commission and said it should be booked on charges of murder for allowing rallies to continue in poll-bound states, despite an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the country. “Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held?” the court asked. “Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of the pandemic.”
7.40 am: The wife of Trinamool Congress candidate Kajal Sinha had filed a complaint of murder against the Election Commission. Sinha’s wife, Nandita Sinha, has accused Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain and other officials of the poll panel of “careless and negligent” behaviour, which caused her husband’s death. Nandita Sinha’s police complaint alleged that the Election Commission had “self-serving blind motives” as the country dealt with the coronavirus crisis.
West Bengal: Wife of TMC leader who died of Covid files murder complaint against Election Commission
7.35 am: Within a span of 10 days, four politicians contesting in the Assembly elections have died due to Covid-19. Independent politician Samir Ghosh, who was contesting from Baisnabnagar in West Bengal’s Malda district died on Monday night.
Trinamool Congress leader Kajal Sinha, a candidate from Khardah in the North 24 Parganas district, Revolutionary Socialist Party politician Pradip Kumar, who was running from Jangipur Assembly seat in Murshidabad district, and Rezaul Haque, the Congress candidate from the Samserganj constituency in Murshidabad district, have also succumbed to the infection.
On April 17, incumbent TMC MLA from Murarai in Birbhum district Abdur Rahman died of Covid-19. However, he was not contesting the state Assembly elections this time.
While the country battled with a record surge in Covid-19 cases for days during the second wave and hospitals ran out of beds and oxygen, politicians were holding election rallies attended by thousands with little evidence of masks or physical distancing.
In West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held gigantic rallies until last week, when the Election Commission finally banned all roadshows and limited gatherings to 500 people amid the worsening situation.
After the fourth round of elections in West Bengal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had announced that it will not organise big election rallies for the remaining phases. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cancelled his rallies in West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also decided to hold smaller election meetings. Shah, however, said that it was not right to link the surge in coronavirus cases in India to elections.
7.15 am: Repolling will also be held in Sitalkuchi constituency in Cooch Behar, which was marred by violence. On April 10, four persons were killed in Sitalkuchi after the central security forces opened fire at a polling booth during the fourth phase of voting, following a clash with locals. In a separate incident, another person was shot dead after he was dragged outside a polling booth.
The Trinamool Congress said that the four people who were killed belonged to the party, and alleged a large conspiracy behind the attack. But the Election Commission ruled out any such possibility, saying the security forces had no option but to open fire to save their lives and government property.
Following the violence, the Election Commission had adjourned voting at one of the polling booths in Sitalkuchi. The poll panel also banned politicians from entering Cooch Behar district for the next three days. On April 16, the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department took over the inquiry into the killings.
