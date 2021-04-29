The Union health ministry on Thursday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of patients who have mild coronavirus infection or are asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic patients, as per the revised rules, are those who are not experiencing any symptoms and having oxygen saturation of more than 94%. Mild cases are the ones where patients have upper respiratory tract symptoms or fever without shortness of breath.

The revised guidelines were released at a time when the second wave of pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals across the country. In the past 24 hours, India recorded 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, the largest single-day total in the world, taking the country’s total since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524. A further 3,645, the highest so far, took the toll to 2,04,832.

Here are the new guidelines: