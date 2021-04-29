The Trinamool Congress is likely to return to power in West Bengal, at least two exit polls suggested on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which mounted a strong campaign in the state will get more than 100 seats, but will fall short of the majority by a significant margin, the predictions said. However, the saffron party is expected to retain power in Assam.

In Tamil Nadu, exit polls predicted a sweeping victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, while the Left Democratic Front looks set to return to power in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

West Bengal

The eight-phase elections in West Bengal came to an end on Thursday evening with 35 seats witnessing more than 76% turnout in the last round. The BJP, Trinamool Congress and a third front of the Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front were in contention for 294 seats in the state.

The majority mark is at 148 seats.

According to Times Now-CVoter exit poll, the BJP is likely to win 115 of them and the Trinamool Congress will win 158.

The ABP-CVoter survey predicted 152-164 seats for the Mamata Banerjee-led party, while BJP is expected to win 109-121 seats, according to this exit poll.

Both the exit polls predicted that the third front will win seats in the range of 15-25.

However, the Republic-CNX exit polls suggested a close fight. The survey predicted 128-148 seats for Trinamool Congress and 138-148 for the BJP. It means that both the parties might just reach the majority mark in their best possible scenario, but a hung Assembly looks more likely, according to Republic-CNX.

Assam

In Assam, the ruling BJP is likely to come back to power winning 75-85 out of the total 126 seats being contested, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted. The Congress-led alliance is expected to get 40-50 seats, the survey said.

The Republic-CNX exit poll also showed similar projections for the northeastern state. The exit poll said that the BJP and its allies could win 74-84 seats, while the Congressl-led front could bag 40-50 of them.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is expected to win by a two-third majority, bagging 160-170 of the 234 seats, the Republic-CNX exit poll showed. The ruling Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is predicted to win only 58-68 seats.

Kerala

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to retain power for a second successive term, the Republic-CNX exit poll opined. The ruling Left Democratic Front could win 72-80 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front could bag 58-64 constituencies, the exit poll predicted.

Kerala has 140 seats and the majority mark is 71.