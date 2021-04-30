Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee died on Friday morning of the coronavirus infection, PTI reported. He was 91.

He was admitted to a hospital in South Delhi on Saturday after he developed a fever and breathing difficulties.

The Constitutional law expert was India’s attorney general from 1989 to 1990 and then again between 1998 and 2004. He got the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award, in 2002.

Several politicians and members of the legal fraternity expressed their condolences. Here are some reactions:

Saddened to hear that former Attorney General Shri Soli Sorabjee is no more.

His legal acumen is well known and appreciated.

His articulation was infused with subtlety and was always polite.

A graceful presence in any discussion. A great human being. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 30, 2021

Deeply saddened at the passing of a giant of India's legal fraternity. It was my great honour to have known former attorney general, 'Padma Vibhushan' Soli Sorabjee. He was a true gentleman, master of court craft, stood by high principles & mentored many top lawyers

Om Shanti🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6DJoiBTJ78 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) April 30, 2021

The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2021

How much we are pained at the loss of one of India's illustrious jurists, a tall Constitutional expert and former Attorney General, Soli Sorabjee. We shall forever cherish his towering contributions to the Indian jurisprudence.



May his soul get eternal peace. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/gJI5FRenTe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 30, 2021

My neighbour-common wall—Soli #Sorabjee-passes away. Went 2max late nite a week ago with #covid but per wife #Zena was stable &ok, only fidgety at being alone. Happy 2get their house fumigated at Zena rqst. Suddenly, heart stopped last nite & cld nt be revived. Long association. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 30, 2021