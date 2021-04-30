Coronavirus: Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general, dies at 91
The Constitutional law expert was India’s attorney general from 1989 to 1990 and then again between 1998 and 2004. He got the Padma Vibhushan in 2002.
Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee died on Friday morning of the coronavirus infection, PTI reported. He was 91.
He was admitted to a hospital in South Delhi on Saturday after he developed a fever and breathing difficulties.
The Constitutional law expert was India’s attorney general from 1989 to 1990 and then again between 1998 and 2004. He got the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award, in 2002.
Several politicians and members of the legal fraternity expressed their condolences. Here are some reactions: