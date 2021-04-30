Coronavirus: Journalist Rohit Sardana dies of heart attack days after testing positive
Television journalist Rohit Sardana died of heart attack on Friday, days after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 41.
On April 24, Sardana had tweeted saying that he developed symptoms and ran a fever a week ago. His RT-PCR test had come negative, but a CT scan had confirmed the infection, Sardana had tweeted, adding that he was better. However, a heart attack on Friday proved to be fatal, Aaj Tak, the news channel he worked for, reported.
Before joining Aaj Tak in 2017, Sardana was employed with news channel Zee News, where he anchored a prime time show “Taal Thok Ke”. At Aaj Tak, he presented an evening show “Dangal”. Sardana has also worked for ETV Network and All India Radio. He was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several other political leaders and journalists offered condolences on Sardana’s death.