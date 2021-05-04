West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed for peace in the state after Opposition parties accused the Trinamool Congress of killing their supporters in post-poll violence, The Telegraph reported. The ruling party also claimed its members were killed.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern on the development, while the Union home ministry has sought a report.

“Elections are over now...Sometimes it becomes very heated,” Banerjee said. “There is also no denying that Bharatiya Janata Party and the central forces committed atrocities. I will request all to stay peaceful.”

The chief minister’s appeal came after the BJP claimed that six of its members were killed and the party’s offices were vandalised by Trinamool Congress supporters, according to The Indian Express. Meanwhile, the TMC said that two of its workers were killed, The Times of India reported.

Various reports reported the toll to be between eight and 11. However, there has been no official conformation yet by the state police.

BJP leaders, including state unit chief Dilip Ghosh and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, tweeted videos of the alleged incidents of violence. The party has called for a “nationwide dharna” against the alleged violence on May 5.

However, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said that the incidents were “BJP intra-party fights”.

Governor Dhankhar tweeted on Monday evening, saying that he had discussed the matter of post-poll violence with Banerjee. He has also sought reports from the Kolkata police commissioner, the West Bengal director general of police and the state home department. Earlier, the Union home ministry had also sought a report from the state government.

During our more than an hour interaction @MamataOfficial my primary focus was that the Government takes all steps to ensure the post poll violence, arson, loot and killings end.



It is unfortunate that many lives have been lost, several injured, houses torched in this violence. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 3, 2021

Was constrained to summon ACS @HomeBengal DGP @WBPolice Police Commissioner @CPKolkata in wake of post poll violence & vandalism resulting in killings, injuries & destruction of shops and houses.



All were called upon to submit report urgently.



Unfortunate no report thus far. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 3, 2021

On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in the longest-ever Assembly elections, held in eight phases amid the massive rise in Covid-19 infections in the country. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats – way beyond the majority mark of 148. The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to secure only 77 constituencies.