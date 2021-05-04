Actor Deepika Padukone has tested positive for Covid-19, tweeted the official handle of the International Indian Film Academy Awards on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were reports that the actor’s father, veteran badminton player Prakash Padukone, her mother Ujjala Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone had tested positive for the infection.

In April, Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, went to Bengaluru to visit their family, reported The Times of India.

“Around 10 days back, Prakash [Padukone], his wife and second daughter, they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out be positive,” Vimal Kumar, a friend of the family, told PTI. “He [Prakash Padukone] is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully in discharged in two to three days.”