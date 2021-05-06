Coronavirus: US reissues travel advisory, urges its citizens not to visit India
The United States has reissued its travel advisory on India, urging Americans not to visit the country due to an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases there. The US had issued a travel warning earlier on April 28.
India on Thursday registered 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,10,77,410 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the highest rise in daily cases and the second instance after May 1, when the count rose by more than 4 lakh. The toll climbed by 3,980 deaths to 23,01,68. Active cases in the country stood at 35,66,398.
Virologist Gagandeep Kang on Wednesday said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic may begin to start tapering between the middle and end of May.
Principal scientific advisor to the Union government, K Vijay Raghavan, warned that a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was inevitable.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.47 crore people across the world and killed over 32.37 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.12 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.46 am: The Ministry of Finance says there are no consignment of 3,000 oxygen concentrators pending with the Custom authorities, reports ANI.
10.44 am: Delhi Government says all residents in need of oxygen for home isolation can apply for it on delhi.gov.in with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and a coronavirus positive report.
10.32 am: The Unites States reissues its travel advisory on India, urging its citizens not to travel to the country due to an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, reports PTI. The US had issued a travel warning earlier on April 28. Both of them has been marked ‘’Level 4’’, the highest warning level.
9.31 am: India records highest-ever rise in daily cases of coronavirus, with 4,12,262 new infections in the last 24 hours, shows government data. The country’s tally stands at 2,10,77,410. With 3,980 deaths, the toll rises to 23,01,68.
8.49 am: Chhattisgarh government postpones vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group following objections from the High Court over its vaccination policy, reports The Indian Express.
8.46 am: Joe Biden administration in the United States on Wednesday announces support for waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.
Covid-19: US backs waiver of patent on vaccines – a proposal first made by India, South Africa
8.44 am: A writ petition seeking Z plus security for Serum Institute of India chef Adar Poonawalla and his family has been filed in the Bombay High Court, reports ANI. He has already been provided with Y category security cover.
8.40 am: Less than 2% of the over 3.5 crore citizens in the 18-44 age group who have registered for the coronavirus vaccine since April 28, have received the jab so far, reports News18.
8.37 am: Virologist Gagandeep Kang says the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India may begin to start tapering between the middle and end of May, reports The Hindu.
8.33 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India on Wednesday registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,780 to 2,26,188.
- Principal scientific advisor to the Union government, K Vijay Raghavan, warned that a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was inevitable.
- The Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court contempt notice to the Centre for failure to implement an order on immediate supply of full quota of oxygen to the Capital city during the coronavirus crisis.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allocate greater quantities of medical oxygen and vaccines to the states