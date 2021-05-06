Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh died of the coronavirus on Thursday, his son and party leader Jayant Chaudhary said. He was 82.

Jayant Chaudhary said that his father tested positive for the infection on April 20 and died at 6 am on Thursday. “This is an extremely saddening time,” he tweeted. “Chaudhary Sahab [Ajit Singh] fought till the last moment.”

Singh was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital for the coronavirus, reported India Today.

Singh, the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was a seven-time MLA from the Baghpat constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Ajit Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986.

He was elected to Lok Sabha from Baghpat in 1989. In the same year, Singh was inducted as the Union minister of industry in the VP Singh government. He later joined the PV Narasimha Rao government as the food minister but resigned from the Congress in 1996.

Singh then formed the Rashtriya Lok Dal and joined the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government as the agriculture minister in 2001. He remained a part of the National Democratic Alliance government till May 2003.

In 2011, he joined the United Progressive Alliance and became the Union minister of civil aviation.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and other politicians expressed grief at Singh’s death. “Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji,” Abdullah tweeted. “I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through Jayant Chaudhary. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers.”

Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 6, 2021

.@RLDparty supremo & Former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh is no more. My condolences to @jayantrld & family in this hour of grief. May his soul Rest in Peace.



Chaudhary Ji’s contribution to the welfare of farmer community will always be fondly remembered.



Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dmABB0XeRR — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) May 6, 2021

Loss of words at the sad demise of @RLDparty leader & former Union Minister Ch. Ajit Singh.



Chaudhary sahab’s contribution for the farmer community will always be remembered by one and all. Huge loss. pic.twitter.com/GkfPqPChQN — Aman Panwar (अमन पंवार) (@amanpanwar) May 6, 2021

Saddened by the news of demise of senior leader, RLD Supremo Ch. Ajit Singh. His efforts to raise farmers’ issues shall be remembered forever.

Praying for peace for departed soul and strength for family and friends. pic.twitter.com/s2hZRyO4EZ — Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) May 6, 2021