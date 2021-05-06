The Delhi government on Thursday capped the prices for private ambulance services in the city.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some ambulance operators were charging “illegitimately” high rates for transporting coronavirus patients. “To avoid this practise, Delhi government has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge,” he said, adding that the government will take strict action against those who do not follow the new order.

According to new rules, the maximum rate for Private Patient Transport Ambulance, or a PTA, has been capped at Rs 1,500 per call up to 10 km and Rs 100 per extra kilometre. The Basic Life Support Ambulance fare has been fixed at Rs 2,000 per 10 kilometre and subsequently Rs 100 for every extra kilometre.

The fare for Advanced Life Support Ambulance, the third type, has been capped at Rs 4,000 for a distance of up to 10 km and Rs 100 for every extra kilometre beyond that.

“If any instance of charging rates higher than the aforesaid maximum comes to the notice by any private ambulance driver, service provider, operator or owner, strict action as per applicable laws shall be taken,” said the order issued by the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services, which provides round-the-clock free ambulance service in Delhi through a single toll free number, 102.

This could mean cancellation of driving license of the ambulance driver, cancellation of registration certificate of an ambulance and impounding of the vehicle, it added.