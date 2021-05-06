The civic authorities in Mumbai on Thursday announced they will set up more drive-in Covid vaccination centres within 24 hours to expedite the inoculation drive in the city, The Mint reported. The centres will cater to senior citizens and the disabled.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation directed all the zonal deputy municipal commissioners to set up at least one drive-in centre in each administrative zone within the given period. The decision was taken after a meeting between Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

A drive-in vaccination centre allows people to receive their shot without getting out of their vehicles. Mumbai is the only city in the country so far to have introduced the system. The city began operating its first such drive-in facility – a parking lot of Dadar West locality – on May 4.

With regards to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more “drive in” vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 6, 2021

Under the new order, more drive-in facilities will be created in big open spaces such as the Andheri Sports Club ground, Cooperage ground, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan, Brabourne stadium, MIG ground, MCA ground, Reliance JIO garden or even the Wankhede stadium, the Brihanmumbai Corporation said, according to NDTV.

Chahal told The Mint that those above 60 can get vaccinated at drive-in centres only by appointment, adding that they will not drive down to the centre themselves but should be accompanied by an attendant or a driver.

The new order came amid reports of overcrowding at vaccination centres in the city. “Since May 1, after the launch of the above 18 years vaccination program, all the CVCs [Covid Vaccination Centres] are getting overcrowded and it becomes difficult to maintain social distancing and Covid appropriate behavior,” the order said.