All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy on Friday took oath as the new chief minister of Puducherry. He was sworn in by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, ANI reported.

Rangasamy alone took oath on Friday. The other ministers in his Cabinet will be sworn in later, according to NDTV. The All India NR Congress won 10 of the 30 seats in the recently held Assembly elections to the Union Territory. Its ally Bharatiya Janata Party won six seats. The alliance, which also included the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, thus managed to win exactly 16 seats, the majority mark needed to form the government.

All India NR Congress (AINRC) president N Rangasamy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.



The oath is being administered by Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. pic.twitter.com/fN4al885ad — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

For the first time, the Union territory would have a National Democratic Alliance government. However, there has been no announcement so far on the number of ministers the BJP will have in the Cabinet.

Puducherry witnessed a political crisis in the lead up to the elections as President’s rule was imposed in the Union Territory in February after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government failed to prove its majority in a floor test in the Assembly.

Since the Assembly election results on May 2, Mamata Banerjee took oath as chief minister of West Bengal on May 5, while MK Stalin was sworn in earlier on Friday. Pinarayi Vijayan will take oath as Kerala chief minister on May 20, according to The New Indian Express.

The BJP, which led an alliance to victory in Assam, is yet to make an announcement on the next chief minister of the state.