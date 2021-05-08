The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday imposed a complete lockdown in the state for two weeks starting from May 10, amid the worsening coronavirus situation, reported PTI. The restrictions will be in effect from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the restrictions were being imposed because of “unavoidable reasons” as Tamil Nadu reported 26,645 infections on Friday, its biggest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic began last year. The state now has over 13.2 lakh cases, while the toll is 15,171 with 197 deaths added in a day.

Authorities, however, clarified there will be no restriction on the movement of people between 6 pm to 9 pm for the two weeks of the lockdown. Shops will also be allowed to function during these three hours, reported The Hindu.

During the remaining hours, all commercial establishments, except those rendering essential services, along with grocery stores and meat stalls, will remain closed. All e-commerce services, except those that deliver food, will not be allowed to operate either.

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, or TASMAC retail liquor shops will also remain closed during the lockdown. Restaurants and eateries are only allowed to offer takeaway services, while tea shops can remain open only till noon.

Inter-district and intra-district vehicular movement, including public transport, will remain suspended. But the ban on travel will not apply to essential service providers, according to The Hindu.

Some relaxations have also been made for those who require to travel for weddings of close relatives, funerals, job interviews or for visiting hospitals. For all such activities, residents will have to show relevant documents as proof to authorities.

Banks, ATMs and bank-related transport can also function but with only 50% of their employees.

Besides, all beauty parlours, salons and spas will be closed during the lockdown. As would all places of worship in the state.

Restrictions are imposed on public gatherings, with the government saying that no social, political, sports, recreational, educational and cultural events will be allowed in either indoor or outdoor spaces until May 24. The public is also not allowed to visit beaches and other tourist hubs such as the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal during this period.

As far as offices are concerned, except for essential departments such as offices in the secretariat, health, revenue, police, fire, district administration, drinking water and electricity, “no government office would function” during the two weeks of the lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government said.

Except for continuous process industries, all private offices, will also remain closed. They can work from home, authorities said, reported The Hindu.

All outsiders coming to the state by air or rail will be monitored through e-registration. They can apply for travel passes to reach airports and railway stations through an online portal.

Courts can function and in situ construction is also allowed. Petrol and diesel bunks would continue to remain operational. Meanwhile, all Amma canteens will be allowed to operate, while ration shops can open between 8 am and noon every day.