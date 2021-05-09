At least 10 workers died in an explosion at a limestone quarry in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Saturday morning, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting the police. The incident took place while the workers were unloading gelatin sticks from a vehicle on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village of Kalasapadu block.

“It is a licensed limestone mine and certified operators had brought the consignment,” Kadapa district Superintendent of Police K Anburajan told PTI. “The blast occurred when the sticks were being unloaded.”

Anburajan, however, refused to divulge details of the quarry owners till investigation in the matter was completed.

The police have identified the deceased as Prasad (35) from Gangayapalle village, Subba Reddy (40) from Gondipalli, Bala Gangulu (35), Venkata Ramana (25) and Lakshmi Reddy (60) from E Kothapalli, Venkateshu (25) from Bakannagaripalle, Eshwaraiah (45) from Bechaiagaripalle, Gangi Reddy (50) from Ramgoripalle, Abdul (30), the driver of the vehicle, from Badwel and Korivi Prasad (40).

The office of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock on the incident and offered condolences to families of the deceased. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also expressed grief.