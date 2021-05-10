Father of jailed activist Natasha Narwal, Mahavir Narwal, died of Covid-19 on Sunday evening. Natasha Narwal’s bail plea to meet her father was scheduled to be heard on Monday, women’s rights group Pinjra Tod said. Mahavir Narwal was admitted to a hospital in Rohtak in Haryana.

Natasha Narwal, a Pinjra Tod activist and a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been in jail since being charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in May last year, for her alleged role in inciting the large-scale communal violence in Delhi in February. Another activist, Devangana Kalita, was also arrested along with her.

“Mahavir Narwal campaigned hard to prove the innocence of Natasha who was incarcerated for her peaceful participation in the protest against the CAB [Citizenship Amendment Bill],” Pinjra Tod said in a statement released on Sunday. “...He himself had been imprisoned for his participation in protests during the Emergency.”

The group also criticised the authorities as Natasha Narwal was unable to meet her father. The statement questioned: “How does the State compensate people for these losses?”

We have lost Mahavir Narwal- comrade, father, friend, fellow traveller. He passed away 2 hrs back due to covid-related complications. This is an immense loss for us and the larger community as for Natasha. He was a rock for many, a voice of sanity in the din..

In an interview after Natasha Narwal was jailed, Mahavir Narwal asserted it was important to defend human rights.

“Jail is nothing to be feared of,” he said. “What is there to be scared of? She [Natasha Narwal] will manage...It’s a matter of right of individuals, which can only be defended through dissent. There is no other way to defend human rights. You should be worried about a future in which dissent is not your right anymore.”

"There is nothing to fear about being in jail." he had said about his daughter's wrongful arrest. "My daughter will cope with positivity and come back stronger."

Mahavir Narwal, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was also associated with the People’s Science Movement and Gyab-Vigyan Andolan, initiatives to encourage rational thinking and scientific temperament. He was a former senior scientist of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar district.

The CPI(M) also expressed grief about Mahavir Narwal’s death. “It is [a] criminal act of the Modi government that his daughter Natasha Narwal was arrested under UAPA last year and [she] couldn’t even meet her father,” the party tweeted.

CPIM expresses deep condolences on the demise of Comrade Mahavir Narwal, a senior member of CPIM.

CPIM expresses deep condolences on the demise of Comrade Mahavir Narwal, a senior member of CPIM.

Clashes had broken out between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and 26 last year in North East Delhi, killing at least 53 people and injuring hundreds. The police were accused of either inaction or complicity in some instances of violence, mostly in Muslim neighbourhoods. The violence was the worst in Delhi since the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.