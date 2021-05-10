Covid-19: Delhi's Covaxin stock will last a day, Covishield for 3-4 days, says health minister
United States public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday said vaccinations were the only long-term solution for the Covid situation in India.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the city has enough Covaxin shots left only for a day, and Covishield for “three to four days”.
India on Monday registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,26,62,575 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. With 3,754 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,46,116. There are 37,45,237 active cases and 1,86,71,222 patients have recovered from the infection so far.
United States public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday said that getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current Covid-19 crisis in India. He also called for boosting the manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines both domestically and globally.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 15.79 crore people and killed over 32.88 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.39 crore people have recovered from the infection.
12.51 pm: British Oxygen Company sends 1,350 oxygen cylinders to India as gift, tweets foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
12.48 pm: First batch of 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine arrives at Kochi airport from Pune, reports ANI.
11.56 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says the city has sufficient Covaxin for only a day, and Covishield for “three to four days”, reports NDTV.
11.53 am: Spain lifts state of emergency, which was in place since October last year, allowing its citizens to travel between regions for the first time in months, reports AFP.
11.50 am: England will press ahead with plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions further on May 17, including allowing people to meet indoors, reports Reuters.
11.44 am: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticises Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over his remarks that no new Covid-19 cases have been detected in 180 districts in the last seven days.
“It’s sad to see Hhealth minister occupy an alternative reality while the nation gasps for breath and the world sees Indians suffering,” he tweets.
10.58 am: An Indian navy ship reaches Mumbai with two 27 metric tonnes of oxygen from Qatar, reports ANI.
10.54 am: The Supreme Court will soon begin hearing the suo moto case on Covid-19 related issues, reports Live Law. The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat is set to assemble at 11 am.
10.51 am: Police in Bengaluru conduct checks at traffic signals as Karnataka goes into a two-week lockdown from today, reports ANI.
9.52 am: India registers 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the country 2,26,62,575 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. With 3,754 deaths, the toll climbs to 2,46,116. There are 37,45,237 active cases and 1,86,71,222 patients have recovered from the infection so far.
9.51 am: United States top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci says getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current Covid-19 crisis in India, reports PTI.
9.39 am: Maharashtra receives 10,53,000 Covishield vaccine shots, of which 3,50,000 were purchased from the Serum Institute of India for the vaccination of 18-44 category, reports the Hindustan Times.
“All the doses have been shipped out to various districts and the drive will continue,” state immunisation officer DN Patil says. This comes amid an acute shortage of vaccine in the state.
9.37 am: The Centre dismisses reports claiming that the government has approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above the age of 12.
9.36 am: Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna says that people who test Covid-19 positive are spreading fear of the infection that has caused many deaths, reports PTI. “It is everyone’s responsibility not to spread fear,” he says.
9.33 am: The Uttar Pradesh government says that United States-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed intensive care unit hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, reports PTI.
9.32 am: Haryana government extends the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.
9.29 am: Father of jailed activist Natasha Narwal, Mahavir Narwal, dies of Covid-19. Natasha Narwal’s bail plea to meet her father was scheduled to be heard on Monday, women’s rights group Pinjra Tod said. Mahavir Narwal was admitted to a hospital in Rohtak in Haryana.
9.25 am: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, flagging a series of concerns, including shortage of oxygen and black marketing of ventilators and other medical equipment in his constituency, Bareilly, reports NDTV.
“I think the points they raised were valid and these can be investigated and decided on,” he says. “I think oxygen is just a temporary problem. It will get solved. But there should be no black marketing,” he added.
9.24 am: The Centre tells the Supreme Court that its Covid-19 vaccination policy has been formed to make sure that distribution is equally done, considering the limited availability of shots, vulnerability, and that vaccinating the whole country was not possible at the same time, reports The Indian Express.
- India on Sunday registered 4,03,738 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,22,96,414 since the pandemic broke out last year. The country’s toll climbed by 4,092 deaths to 2,42,362. India now has over 37 lakh active cases and 1,83,17,404 recoveries.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his administration had decided to extend the lockdown in the Capital till May 17. The chief minister also announced that the Delhi Metro will stop operations from Monday. Uttar Pradesh also extended the partial curbs in the state till 7 am on May 17 amid a surge in daily infections. Jammu and Kashmir too extended lockdown in all 20 districts till May 17.
- The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the primary reason through which many are getting infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus was very fine aerosolised particles transmitted during respiration. It added that the “risk of transmission is greatest within three to six feet of an infectious source”, where the most concentration of the very fine particles occurs.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the 5% tax imposed on Covid-19 vaccines and 12% on medicines and oxygen concentrators will not be waived off as it was required to maintain costs.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia criticised the Centre for exporting Covid-19 vaccines, saying that a large number of lives could have been saved if the shots had been given to people in the country first.