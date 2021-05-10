Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took oath as the 15th chief minister of Assam. Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath. Thirteen ministers, including Sarma were sworn in, according to News18.

Several central-level BJP leaders, including party President JP Nadda were present on the occasion.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam #HimantaBiswaSarma pic.twitter.com/IR7AByXxoi — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 10, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1bZQVPlWsd — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Sarma visited three temples, including the famous Kamakhya temple, and offered prayers.

On Sunday, following a meeting of the legislature party, the BJP announced Sarma’s name as the chief minister of Assam. The party held several rounds of discussions, as incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also being considered for the post for a second term. However, Sonowal himself proposed Sarma’s name as the BJP’s Legislature Party leader after submitting his resignation to the governor.

The BJP had not announced the new chief minister of Assam even after it won a clear majority in the state. The saffron party alone won 60 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while its National Democratic Alliance bagged a total of 75 seats.

The politician, who held multiple portfolios under the Sonowal-led administration, was also the primary person as state health minister to manage the Covid-19 pandemic. Sarma also led the state Assembly poll campaign along with BJP’s leader Jay Panda.

The incumbent MLA from the Jalukbari constituency in Kamrup (Metro) district since 2001, contested against the Congress’ Romen Chandra Borthakur in the state Assembly polls held in three phases between March and April. The BJP leader defeated his opponent after winning 1,30,762 votes.

Sarma, who joined the BJP in 2015 after quitting the Congress, has been the party’s point person for forging and maintaining alliances in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly backed Sarma’s appointment as the new chief minister.