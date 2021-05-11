The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun town filed a first information report against unidentified individuals for breaching Covid-19 protocols at the funeral procession of cleric Abdul Hameed Mohammad Salimul Qadri, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

Videos of the procession went viral on social media. Thousands can be seen attending the funeral in violation of coronavirus norms, including physical distancing, and while not wearing masks. The cleric died on Sunday afternoon and within hours, several people assembled at a local mosque where his body was kept for public viewing, according to NDTV.

Kotwali Station House Officer Devendra Singh Dhama told The Indian Express that the people kept streaming in even though announcements were made from the mosque to avoid gathering.

Watch | Huge crowd in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun for religious leader's funeral amid #Covid19



Abdul Hameed Saleem Ul Qadri died in Badaun on May 9.



No distancing was maintained by the participants. pic.twitter.com/xskiCRo7VL — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 11, 2021

The FIR included charges under the Epidemic Diseases Act and those under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

“A team is watching the video of the funeral to identify people who attended it,” Sankalp Sharma, Superintendent of Police in Badaun, told the Hindustan Times. Further action will be taken against them following identification.

Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state till May 17 and has put a cap on the number of people attending funerals at 20.

Follow today’s updates on the Covid-19 crisis