Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 and not mobile applications such as “Ayoga Setu and NoWin [used to mock the Union government’s Aarogya Setu and CoWin platforms]” will offer protection against the coronavirus.

Gandhi has repeatedly criticised the Centre for the way it has been handling the coronavirus pandemic, which has overwhelmed India’s health infrastructure. Hospitals are struggling with acute shortages of oxygen, drugs and medical equipment.

In a tweet, Gandhi referred to the Narendra Modi-led administration as an “app-dependent” government”. “Unfortunately, even people who don’t have access to internet facilities, which is more than half of the country’s population, are contracting the coronavirus,” he added.

ऐप-निर्भर मोदी सरकार के नाम संदेश:



दुर्भाग्य से कोरोना उन्हें भी हो रहा है जिनके पास इंटर्नेट सुविधा नहीं है- यानि देश की आधी से ज़्यादा आबादी!



नहीं बचाएँगे ‘अयोग्य सेतु व NoWin’ जैसे ऐप बल्कि वैक्सीन के दो जैब। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 10, 2021

Aarogya Setu is the Centre’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app and CoWin is its vaccination platform. All above 18 years of age are eligible for vaccination in India from May 1.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi had criticised the Centre for its “repeated chest-thumping” at receiving foreign aid for tackling the coronavirus crisis. “Had the government done its job, it wouldn’t have come to this,” he had added.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution calling the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic “a grave calamity and direct consequence of the Modi government’s indifference, insensitivity and incompetence”.

“It is the direct result of the central government’s willful disregard of scientific advice, its premature declaration of victory over the pandemic (that turned out to be just the first wave), and its unwillingness and inability to plan in advance in spite of warnings sounded not only by public health experts but also by the standing committee of Parliament concerned,” the committee said.

The Congress had also criticised the Central Vista project as the prime minister’s “personal vanity project” and added that it showed the “height of callousness and insensitivity” of the Modi government and was an “insult to the people of the country”.

On Tuesday morning, India recorded 3,29,942 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,29,92,517 since the pandemic broke out in the country January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,876 to 2,49,992.

Follow today’s updates on Covid-19 here