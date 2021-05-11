Authorities in Maharashtra on Tuesday dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze from his services, PTI reported.

The former cop is an accused in a bomb scare case related to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and is currently in jail. He was suspended from his position in March.

The order terminating Vaze’s service was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, said a spokesperson of the city police, according to The Mint. “Order has been issued under Provision of 311(2)(B) Constitution of India by Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai,” the official added.

The case relates to the 20 gelatin sticks, which were recovered from a black Scorpio, found less than two kilometres from Ambani’s multi-storey home Antilia, on February 25. A few days later on March 5, Mansukh Hiran, the reported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbai.

On March 13, the National Investigation Agency, after taking over the case from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, arrested Vaze for his alleged links with Hiran.

On March 29, investigators recovered a digital video recorder, a laptop, central processing units, and two number plates allegedly Vaze from a river in Mumbai. The central agency said that during interrogation, had willingly disclosed the place – the Mitthi River – where he threw the material used in the crime.