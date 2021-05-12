The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended till May 27 the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, reported PTI. The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 and have already been extended once till May 13. This time, however, authorities have added stricter provisions to the rules.

“The new restrictions include mandatory seven days home or institutional quarantine for people visiting the state barring those who will leave the state within 72 hours,” a state government official said. Inter-state and intra-state buses have been suspended while private vehicles will have to obtain e- passes for plying.

Jharkhand, facing the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday reported 103 deaths, pushing the toll to 4,085, with maximum fatalities being reported from the state capital Ranchi. The state’s tally of Covid cases climbed to 2,96,895 with 4,365 new infections.

Authorities have already prohibited all indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five people. All education centres and coaching institutions were also shut and all exams have been postponed. Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others, had also been closed in the state.