Coronavirus: India registers 3,43,144 cases, 4,000 deaths in past day
The United States’ infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that it was reasonable to extend the duration between vaccine doses when there is a shortage.
India on Friday registered 3,43,144 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally in the country to 2,40,46,809 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The toll climbed by 4,000 to 2,62,317. There are 37,04,893 active cases and 2,00,79,599 patients have recovered from the infection.
The United States’ top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that it was a “reasonable approach” to extend the duration between first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine when there is a shortage. Earlier, the Centre had said that interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine can be increased to 12-16 weeks.
Meanwhile the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new set of guidelines, suggesting that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most places, both outdoors and indoors.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 16.08 crore people and killed over 33.40 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
8.42 am: India receives medical aid from South Korea, Kazakhstan, the European Union and Qatar.
8.41 am: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says few villages of farmer leaders protesting against the new agriculture laws have emerged as hostpots for coronavirus infetions, reports ANI.
8.39 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate enhancement of the state’s daily oxygen supply to 450 metric tonnes, reports ANI.
7.57 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India on Thursday registered 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,37,03,665 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The country’s toll rose to 2,58,317 as it reported 4,120 deaths.
- The Union health ministry on Thursday said Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be available in Indian markets from next week. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said that over 200 crore vaccine shots are likely to be available in India by December.
- The gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine can be increased to 12-16 weeks, the Centre said on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech got approval for clinical trials of Covaxin on children aged 2-18.
- Maharashtra extended the restrictions enforced to control the spread of the coronavirus till June 1.